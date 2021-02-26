Michigan bars, restaurants get more time to renew liquor licenses

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan bars and restaurants that need to renew their liquor licenses this year are getting a brief reprieve.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a three-month extension for liquor license renewals Friday. Under the Michigan Liquor Control Commission’s administrative order, the new deadline is July 30.

Whitmer said the additional time is meant to ease stress on bar and restaurant owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, “so they can focus on getting back to business.”

MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi said the move will help alleviate business owners’ worries during their busy summer months.

The Whitmer administration says the extension should benefit about 19,000 license holders.

To avoid an potential mailing delays, Michigan bars and restaurants are encouraged to renew their license online at https://www.michigan.gov/lara/.