Search warrants executed at Catholic dioceses across MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General's Office on Wednesday served search warrants at all seven Catholic dioceses in the state as part of a wide-ranging investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and how they were handled.

The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids said one of those warrants was served at its diocesan office on S. Division Avenue at Wealthy Street. The Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo also confirmed Michigan State Police and the the Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant at its offices to get documents.

Both dioceses said they were cooperating with the investigation.

State officials started the investigation in August in the wake of revelations about decades of abuse in Pennsylvania, but it didn't become public until last month. They say they are examining allegations of sexual abuse or assault dating as far back as 1950, as well as any potential cover-ups.

The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids previously identified 14 priests who molested children since the 1950s, but none since the early 2000s. Four of them have since died, one was deported and most of the rest have either retired or are no longer allowed to present themselves as priests, according to the diocese.

The diocese said it now trains clergy, teachers and others at churches and schools to identify and report suspected abuse of minors. Bishop David Walkowiak has said there are not currently any accusations of abuse within his diocese, but officials always take reports seriously and send them to the proper authorities right away.

“We welcome them (the Attorney General's Office) to join us in our efforts of inviting survivors to come forward, a practice that has been in place since 2002," the diocese has stated.

In a Wednesday statement, the Diocese of Kalamazoo said it "stands ready to cooperate in any way that will lead to even greater protection and safeguards of all people, particularly for children and vulnerable adults."

It said reports of or questions about sexual misconduct can be made to its hotline at 1.877.802.0115.

>>Online: Diocese of Grand Rapids Child & Youth Protection | Diocese of Kalamazoo Safe Environment

The Attorney General's Office is encouraging any victims, their families or witnesses to report any crimes related to its investigation. Anyone who has been victimized by a member of the Catholic church can confidentially report the crime online or by calling 844.324.3374 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.