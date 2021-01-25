Michigan asks for a waiver of standardized testing for 2021

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Education again has asked the U.S. Department of Education to waive standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year so Michigan teachers can focus on making sure students are caught up in their education.

State Superintendent Michael Rice says in the request that Michigan can’t safely and uniformly administer a fair standardized test.

Standardized testing for the 2019-2020 school year was waived for Michigan, but U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos told states to expect testing to come back for the 2020-2021 school year.

Rice is appealing to new President Joe Biden’s administration.

