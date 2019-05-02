Michigan AG warns about health care data breach

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

RELATED Michigan residents warned about health care data breach

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are warning Michigan residents about a data breach involving another health care billing company.

The breach involves Inmediata Health Group, which is responsible for medical billing and administrative services for health care providers and health plans nationwide.

A release from the company says it learned that some health information on Inmediata’s internal webpages was viewable online because of a webpage setting that allowed search engines to index it. The company said a computer forensics firm is investigating, but there’s no evidence any files were copied or saved.

Nonetheless, state officials are warning residents that the breach exposed personal information, including names, addresses, birthdates, social security numbers and medical records.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office was alerted to the breach by two customers notified by the company via multiple letters. The office says those customers also received “misaddressed” notifications on April 22.

It’s unclear how many Michigan residents are at risk, but potential victims can take the following steps to protect themselves:

Pull your free credit report at annualcreditreport.com or by calling 877.322.8228.

or by calling 877.322.8228. Put a fraud alert on your credit file.

on your credit file. Consider a security freeze on your credit file.

Take advantage of any free credit monitoring services provided to breach victims.

Use two-factor authentication on your online accounts when possible.

Inmediata has also created an information hotline to answer consumer questions: 833.389.2392.

Nessel said this is the second breach since she took office that she learned of from someone other than the company. The other breach involved Wolverine Solutions Group.