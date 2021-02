Michigan AG expected to announce charges against Olympic gymnastics coach

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan’s attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon, to announced results of a criminal investigation in the Lansing area.

That press conference starts at 1 P.M. and will be streamed here live on wlns.com.

The attorney general will be joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi, Acting Division Chief Danielle Hagaman-Clark, Criminal Trials and Appeals Division, and Assistant Attorney General Danielle Russo Bennetts.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reports that the Michigan Attorney General will announce charges against John Geddert on Thursday.

Geddert ran Twistars gymnastics club for many years and coached the USA Gymnastics team to a gold medal in 2012.

The “Fierce Five” – which included DeWitt native Jordyn Wieber – won the team competition at the London Olympics.

But Geddert’s reputation later came under fire because of his association with Larry Nassar, a doctor who was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of young women – almost all of them athletes – during his career. Nassar was also the Olympic team’s doctor in 2012.

Wieber and several other members of the Fierce Five accused Nassar of molesting them. One of them, McKayla Maroney, says she told Geddert back in 2011 that Nassar had abused her, but that Geddert didn’t take any action.

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in Ingham and Eaton counties (Twistars was based in Eaton County and Nassar was accused of abusing some women and girls there) as well as federal child pornography charges.

Nassar is serving 60 years on the child porn charges at a high security federal prison in Florida with a scheduled release date of 2068. If the 57-year-old survives that sentence, he could face more than 100 years in a Michigan prison.

Geddert has been under investigation for years – first by local and state officials, and later by the Michigan Attorney General, who took over the case two years ago.

Police launched an investigations into Geddert shortly after Nassar’s sentencing, in which some of the Nassar survivors accused Geddert of being physically and emotionally abusive.

That investigation led to a search of his former club and his home last year.

Geddert has also been criticized by his former students for his teaching and training methods and was suspended by USA Gymnastics. Former Twistars gymnasts also say Geddert required his athletes to see Nassar for treatment.

He later sold the club and retired one day after the suspension.

“I know I’m not perfect,” he said in his retirement letter to his community in 2018. “Like all of our coaches, I am deeply committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our students. I know my shortcomings as a coach: I have high expectations and high standards and I am passionate about coaching our gymnasts to realize their full potential. Sometimes the intensity is challenging — both for our gymnasts and their coaches.”

“Everything about our work is about safe, successful gymnastics. That’s why I am so incredibly disappointed in USA Gymnastics’ recent letter and its false allegations that I have violated Safe Sport Policy,” the letter read.