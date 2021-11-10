Michigan AG says she drank too much at football tailgate

by: Associated Press

FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit on Oct. 14, 2021. Nessel apologized Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, and said she was drunk at the Michigan-Michigan State football game on Oct. 30. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says she drank too much booze before a big football game between Michigan and Michigan State.

Dana Nessel told her story on Facebook. She even posted a photo of herself slumped in a stadium seat with a Michigan hat covering her face.

Nessel, a Democrat, says she had two bloody marys on an empty stomach while attending a tailgate party. She joked that “as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad.”

Nessel says she felt ill inside the stadium and left. She says a designated driver took her home. Nessel says she’s “human” and sometimes she screws up.

She has said she is running for reelection in 2022.

