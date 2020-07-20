Michigan AG moves to reinstate charges against ex-MSU president

Lou Anna Simon in court on July 12, 2019.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is appealing the dismissal of charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon.

Documents filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals June 29 ask for a review of an Eaton County’s dismissal of the charges.

Simon was accused of lying to investigators about when she learned of sexual abuse complaints against former MSU and USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar.

In May, Eaton County Judge John Maurer tossed the case, saying prosecutors hasn’t presented enough evidence for it to move forward to trial.

Nassar is serving long prison terms for federal child pornography and state-level sexual assault charges.

