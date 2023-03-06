GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan attorney general says the state should implement stronger oversight of utility companies, calling them “regulated monopolies” that are failing to provide quality service.

“What we’ve seen as of late is that we simply don’t have enough restrictions in place to make sure that the utilities are providing us with good service and at a reasonable cost,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told News 8.

She said Michigan customers lose power more frequently than those in surrounding states but also pay more for power. She called on people to reach out to their state lawmakers asking for more oversight and legislation that will force utilities to put customers ahead of profits.

She said not only is the loss of power expensive, it can also be dangerous.

“This on and off, on and off when people are losing their power, consistently, this is a recipe for disaster and people can literally die,” Nessel said.

She also said utilities like Consumers Energy and DTE Energy should automatically issue credits for those who go without power for days after severe weather, rather than customers having to apply.

In a statement to News 8, Consumers acknowledged the frustrations of people who lost power but also said it has invested in the grid and last year reduced the number of outages.