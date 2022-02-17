Michigan’s Adventure owners reject SeaWorld proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner of Michigan’s Adventure has turned down SeaWorld’s offer to buy its parks.

At the beginning of February, SeaWorld offered an unsolicited proposal to buy Cedar Fair LP, the parent company of Michigan’s Adventure near Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. Cedar Fair announced it would carefully review and consider the proposal.

On Tuesday, SeaWorld announced in a press release that the offer to buy Cedar Fair was rejected. It did not issue an explanation of why.

Cedar Fair expects to have a successful summer at all of its parks. Although revenue and attendance was down last year, people are spending more than ever once inside the parks, pointing to positive trends for 2022.

Cedar Point will open for the season May 7, and Michigan’s Adventure will open for the season May 28.

This is not the first sales proposal for Cedar Fair. Six Flags offered to buy out the company in 2019 for $4 billion, but Cedar Fair officials also turned it down.