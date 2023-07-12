LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan state government is adding a new department aimed at helping people find success in life through education opportunities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Tuesday establishing the Michigan Department of Education, Advancement and Potential — or MiLEAP — which will focus on improving education from preschool through college or trade school.

“I’m establishing MiLEAP today because we need to get every kid started early, in pre-K, so they succeed in kindergarten, have paths after graduation to get higher education tuition-free, and forge strong partnerships with our employers so they can get a good-paying, high-skill, and in-demand job,” Whitmer said in a press release.

MiLEAP will concentrate on developing strategies to strengthen Michigan’s education system to help grow the state’s economy and population. A release from Whitmer’s office described its three chief goals as:

Adding capacity to early learning, ensuring every child is ready for kindergarten.

Accelerating Michigan’s Sixty by 30 goal, helping Michiganders earn a skill certificate or degree after high school, tuition-free.

Prioritize community, regional and state partnerships that help Michigan students succeed.

The department will be divided into three branches, one focusing on early childhood education, another on higher education and the third on education partnerships and opportunities.

MiLEAP will partner up with the Michigan Department of Education and the State Board of Education, as well as the newly established Growing Michigan Together Council, which also looks to improve the state’s education programs and infrastructure.