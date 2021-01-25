Michigan adds Beech leaf disease to invasive species list

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Beech leaf disease has been added to Michigan’s invasive species watch list and state officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for trees infested with the damaging disease.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the disease, which has not been found in Michigan, was discovered in Ohio in 2012 and has been identified in seven eastern states and Ontario, Canada.

It causes damage to leaf tissue on American beech and European and Asian beech species. Trees weakened by leaf damage become susceptible to other diseases and can die within six years.