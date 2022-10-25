GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — NBC award-winning journalist Michelle Li is the keynote speaker for Inforum’s capstone dinner.

Li will speak about cultural diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Li co-founded the Very Asian Foundation after a viewer left a voicemail asking her to ‘keep her Asian to herself’ after she mentioned on air that she enjoyed eating dumplings on New Year’s Day.

Most recently, Li wrote the book “A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food” to teach her son and other children to be proud of their culture.

Tickets for the Nov. 10 event are available online.

