Michael Sirianni, former West Michigan radio host, dies at 63

An undated courtesy photo from family of Michael Sirianni.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michael Sirianni, a popular West Michigan radio host, has died. He was 63.

Sirianni died Monday, his wife told News 8. She said that he died after a decadeslong battle with multiple sclerosis.

Sirianni started his broadcasting career at WTRU in Muskegon. He then became a popular host at WLAV-FM in Grand Rapids.

He continued working in Grand Rapids and joined WLHT-FM, WOOD-FM and finished his career at WCSG.

He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1993.

“As popular with his radio audience, as any West Michigan radio broadcaster during his long career, Michael was universally loved and respected by those who knew him away from the microphone,” family members said.

A service celebrating his life will be held at a later time. Family is asking for donations to Faith Hospice in lieu of flowers.