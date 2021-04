TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Traverse City Film Festival is being canceled for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-founder and Oscar winner Michael Moore says the board concluded it would be irresponsible to invite thousands of visitors to the Lake Michigan resort town as the coronavirus continues to ravage the state.

Moore said Friday a shortened version of the festival could take place late this year or in early 2022 if the situation improves.