Mich. Senate OKs $25M to aid brain rehab clinics facing cuts

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state capitol lansing 100818_1539039600476.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rehabilitation facilities and in-home providers who help people catastrophically injured in car crashes could apply for $25 million in state aid under legislation that is advancing closer to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate unanimously approved the bill Wednesday after amending it to set aside $25 million instead of $10 million.

Starting Friday, there will be a 45% reduction in what auto insurers can be billed for post-acute services that do not have a Medicare code.

The Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slashed the reimbursements as part of a 2019 law to lower drivers’ premiums by containing medical costs and letting them forgo unlimited benefits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!