Mich. Senate OKs $25M to aid brain rehab clinics facing cuts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rehabilitation facilities and in-home providers who help people catastrophically injured in car crashes could apply for $25 million in state aid under legislation that is advancing closer to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate unanimously approved the bill Wednesday after amending it to set aside $25 million instead of $10 million.

Starting Friday, there will be a 45% reduction in what auto insurers can be billed for post-acute services that do not have a Medicare code.

The Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slashed the reimbursements as part of a 2019 law to lower drivers’ premiums by containing medical costs and letting them forgo unlimited benefits.