LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Artificial insemination dates back to the 1600s.

The procedure has been broadly practiced and gynecologists throughout centuries have been able to help people become parents.

Jamie Hall and mother (Photo Credit: Jamie Hall)

“My mom and dad were married and tried for eight years to have children,” said Jaime Hall, a Traverse City resident.

Hall told News 8’s Lansing sister station WLNS her parents wanted to have children but couldn’t. They then decided to see a well-known fertility specialist in the 1950s, Dr. Philip Peven.

Peven helped Hall’s mom conceive her, who never thought anything was unusual about her upbringing. Her parents kept her artificial insemination a secret for many years. However, she eventually found out about it and took a paternity test to find out the results.

“The result came back that my dad was 100% not my biological father,” Hall said.

Her mother eventually said Peven performed a procedure to help “make her husband’s sperm swim faster.”

“I’m seeing half-siblings and I’m seeing a bunch of things on there that I didn’t understand, but there was the name that was managing one of the accounts,” Hall said. “It was the only name that I recognized, and, as soon as I saw it said, ‘Peven,’ I just looked up at my husband, and said, ‘I know who my biological father is.'”

Jamie Hall as a baby (Photo Credit: Jamie Hall)

Several fertility doctors across the United States have used their own sperm to promote pregnancies in women. According to The New York Post, Dr. Quincy Fortier fathered several children by injecting his patients with his very own semen.

A documentary about the scandal is also featured on HBO called, “Baby God.”

The New York Post article discusses a very similar situation where a woman used 23andMe and Ancestry.com to find out the truth about her DNA. The case also mentions a practice used by Peven called “sperm-mixing,” which was used in the 1950s and ’60s.

Currently, it’s not illegal for a doctor to use his own sperm artificially impregnate a patient, even without permission.

In Hall’s case, she was initially shocked but decided to visit Peven with one of her half-siblings. He is located out of the metro-Detroit area.

She told WLNS the encounter was a little awkward, but not terrible. When looking at a baby picture of Hall on her cell phone, he called her parents his “Barbie and Ken.”

Hall tells WLNS they thanked Peven for delivering them and revealed that they knew about their conception. She says Peven was surprised that they had figured out the truth.

Peven eventually admitted that he threw away the sperm that Hall’s parents provided for the conception. He told Hall this was to ensure the semen was viable, citing issues with the timing of the procedure.

Dr. Peven and Jamie (Photo Credit: Jamie Hall)

During the 1950s, people were allowed to anonymously donate sperm. In 2022, that’s not the case anymore due to things like medical record requirements and health risks.

After this whole experience, Hall reached out to national nonprofit Right to Know. It provides services like education, mental health resources and legal help to people who have made recent discoveries with their own genetics.

“We started working in Michigan because of Dr. Peven and Jaime. … We worked with her and her representative Roth to propose legislation to make broad-based fertility fraud a crime in Michigan,” said Kara Rubinstein-Deyerin, co-founder of the group.

Rubinstein-Deyerin helped with the language in a few bills that were a part of a larger legislative package that is on its way to the Michigan House Judiciary Committee for review.

“It’s important to include broad-based fraud,” Rubinstein-Deyerin said. “Language that covers all of the types of frauds that occur in the fertility industry, and a sufficient statute of limitations.”

The goal is for these bills to act as a barrier to fraud and to eventually deem this practice illegal.

Hall told WLNS the entire experience has been a shocking journey.

“I’ve always been raised that who you are is not necessarily determined by your DNA, the person you are, the way you treat other people. But having his DNA, it’s a whole new thing,” Hall said. “You look in the mirror and say, ‘I wonder, do I look like his mom?'”