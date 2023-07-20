Michigan State Police help with flooding response in Vermont in July 2023. (Courtesy MSP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The eight-member Michigan water rescue team that was deployed to Vermont July 10 is back home.

Shadd Whitehead, a retired firefighter out of Livonia, said he and the other members returned to Michigan late Wednesday night.

“Those swift water teams probably have the highest level of training in terms of capability and being able to work in moving water,” Whitehead said.

During their time out east, Whitehead and his team rescued a total of eight men and women and one dog.

The last rescue came after flash flooding hit the area of Middlebury.

“The flash flooding from the East Middlebury River overran the bridge and the pavement, and as he tried to drive through that, his car was swept off the roadway,” Whitehead said. “And that’s why we tell people never, ever drive through moving water.”

The team was able to use a rope and belay system to lower a member into the car and rescue an elderly man inside.

“We needed to do this as quickly as possible, because the last thing we want is for him to fall out the window or try to get on the hood, slip off and fall in the water,” he said.

The Task Force 1 team is composed of highly trained first responders and volunteers.

The team was deployed by Michigan State Police Emergency Management and the state’s Homeland Security Division.