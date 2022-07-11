GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is warning the public about a texting scam.

According to the UIA, the text message is from a phone number with a 210 Area Code, which is in Texas, and reads in part: “MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY: Your back payment deposit of $2,800 is now pending on your profile.” It then instructs the recipient to click on a strange link to receive payment. The link is to a fake, replica UIA website.

If you receive this text message, you’re asked to not click on the link, report it as junk or spam and then delete the text.

The UIA said it communicates through its Michigan Web Account Manager account, letters in the mail to the current address on file or by phone. It doesn’t use text messaging to communicate with claimants.

Tips from the UIA to protect your personal information:

Scrutinize the webpage URL or link that you receive. If it is not an official Michigan.gov website, do not use it.

If you do not trust a website or information, call UIA’s Customer Service at 1-866-500-0017 to verify what you are seeing.

You should only link to UIA information or services through gov/UIA .

. UIA will never ask a claimant to provide logins, passwords or banking information.

UIA will never ask a claimant to send information to our personal emails.

UIA will never ask a claimant to text information back.

Keep your MiLOGIN and MiWAM information secure, do not provide it to anyone.

If someone calls and you are suspicious about the intent, hang up and call UIA at 1-866-500-0017 and request staff to send information to you through your MiWAM account.

If a caller provides information that sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Hang up.

Make sure your contact information is current should UIA staff need to reach you.

If you suspect fraud or identity theft, you can report it by clicking on the Report Fraud and Identity Theft link at Michigan.gov/UIA to fill out a referral form. Make sure to fill out all the information and that it is current. UIA said its staff will respond promptly. A UIA video explains how to report identity theft.