LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Supreme Court will consider several changes to court rules Wednesday morning, one of which could impact people in the LGBTQ community.

The Court will hold a public administrative hearing where it will consider five proposed amendments, one of which “would allow attorneys to provide personal pronouns in document captions and require courts to use those personal pronouns when addressing the party or attorney, either verbally or in writing unless doing so would result in an unclear record.”

The hearing will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and people will have an opportunity to address the court regarding the proposed amendments. Anyone who did not pre-register to speak can watch the hearing on the court’s YouTube channel.

The full agenda for the hearing can be viewed here.