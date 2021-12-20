MI students to wear T-shirts at sporting events for ‘Oxford Strong’ day

Schools across Michigan will be showing their support in February by wearing “Oxford Strong” shirts to sporting events. (courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the Oxford community continues to mourn the tragic deaths of four students, schools across Michigan will be showing their support in February by wearing “Oxford Strong” shirts to sporting events.

E.A. Graphics in Sterling Heights will be printing “Oxford Strong” T-shirts and sweatshirts, MHSAA said in a release. Schools can buy the items for the communities.

E.A. Graphics will be donating the profits to Oxford High School.

Schools can then ask people to wear the T-shirts and sweatshirts to sporting events on Friday, Feb. 4 and then throughout the whole month of February.

“Every day since Nov. 30, schools have asked us what they can do, how can they help,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a release. “While there is no way to take away the pain from such a tragedy, our statewide community will be glad to provide any comfort possible to Oxford schools and their community at this time of such great sorrow.”