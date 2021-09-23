MI sentenced to prison time for trying to help his cousin join ISIS

A 2019 photo of Mohamed Haji and his two cousins, Muse Abdikadir Muse and Mohamud Muse. (courtsey)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lansing man has been sentenced to serve more than 10 years in prison for conspiracy after he helped his cousin try to leave the country to join the Islamic State group in 2019.

Mohamed Haji pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. He has now been sentenced to serve 130 months in prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested in January of 2019 at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Two of his cousins, Muse Abdikadir Muse and Mohamud Muse, were also arrested.

Muse Muse was trying to fly to Mogadishu, Somalia, in order to join ISIS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. Haji had helped his cousin check-in for the flight.

Haji and Mohamud Muse were both arrested as co-conspirators.

Mohamud Muse was sentenced to serve more than eight years in prison. Muse Muse was sentenced to serve six and a half years in prison.