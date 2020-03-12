MI Legislature approves virus response funding

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As the nation prepares for the full but unknown impact of the coronavirus in this country, the state is stepping up too.

A supplemental spending bill passed in a bipartisan fashion by the State House would provide funding for many budget items previously vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after last year’s budget impasse.

The $180 million measure also allocates funding for emergency response to coronavirus, something that wasn’t even talking about last September when the original spending plan was finally passed.

State Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, is the chairman of the general government appropriations subcommittee. He says the money being put forth is an attempt to stay in front of the problem.

“This has been something that has been emerging at a very rapid pace. In the supplemental, there is $10 million that is set aside with an additional $15 million that’s out there. The first $10 million gives latitude to state departments to act proactively to get out there in front of the situation. I think really our goal here is to make sure the departments have the resources to handle the situation as it continues to occur and emerge,” he said.

In addition to funding response to the outbreak, the supplemental bill restores funding for a number of job training programs and put money back into the “Pure Michigan” campaign that was cut last year.

The Senate has approved the funding.