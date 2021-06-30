MI offering financial help to residents affected by flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — If your home has been affected by the recent flooding, you may qualify for financial help from the state to fix it.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering emergency relief assistance to low-income residents affected by the flooding.

To qualify, you must own or lease a home and it must be where you permanently stay. The home can’t be listed for sale and maintenance costs cannot exceed 75 percent of your income.

Another factor is how many people live in your household and your total household income.

State officials say they’re committing to helping families overcome the flooding, as more is still possible in the coming days. You can apply for the State Emergency Relief program online.