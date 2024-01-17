GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan man thought he won $50,000 playing the lottery.

Turns out, James Allen in Oakland County won $200,000 from the Powerball, the Michigan Lottery said in a Wednesday release.

“I checked my ticket and went to bed thinking I had won $50,000 because I forgot about the Powerplay add-on game,” Allen said in the release. “When I woke up in the morning, I checked again and realized I had actually won $200,000!”

The 63-year-old said he won playing his kids’ birthdays, leading to his ticket matching four white balls and the Powerball.

The Commerce Township man plans to use the money to pay bills.