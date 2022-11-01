MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.

Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said.

It wasn’t clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon following a minor collision in which the driver of the truck fled the scene, Roseville police have said.

“When they opened the bed of the pickup truck they found a deceased person,” Chief Ryan Monroe said at the time. “We believe it was just a regular rear-end traffic crash. We don’t believe at this time that the deceased has anything to do with the accident. We think the body was already in the back of the truck.”

A cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Freeman was arrested about 1 p.m. Saturday, jail records state. His probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9. A preliminary examination is set for Nov. 16.