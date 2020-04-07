MI Lottery warns of prize scam

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Lottery is warning the public of a scam that tells people they have won a big lottery prize. The warning comes during a time of uncertainty, which is when scam attempts are increased.

The lottery scam contacts a person by letter, email or phone call, saying they’ve won a big prize but must pay a fee and provide personal information to receive it.

The scammer will ask for the fee in the form of a cashier’s check, online transfer or an in-person meeting. Agreeing to share personal information helps the scam artist commit identity fraud.

The Lottery says the scam artist, in some cases, comes back asking for more fees and the more money a victim provides, the longer the scam lasts.

Prize claims with the Lottery are free. To claim a prize, players need a valid winning ticket. If a ticket wasn’t purchased, a prize cannot be won.

The legitimacy of a prize, offer or a promotion can be found by contacting the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at 844.887.6836 or by emailing milottery@michigan.gov.

If you believe you could be a victim of a scam, you should contact your local law enforcement agency.