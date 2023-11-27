GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As people work on shopping this holiday season, the Michigan Lottery is reminding people not to gift lottery tickets to minors.

The Michigan Lottery on Monday said it will be running an ad campaign reminding people to practice responsible gifting. The ads will be found on platforms including social media and the radio.

Lottery tickets should not be given to minors as you must be 18 to play the lottery. That includes tickets that are popular holiday gifts, like Mega Millions, the Powerball and instant games.

The lottery also reminded people to avoid gambling when stressed.

“The holidays also may be a stressful time for some people, and it is best to avoid gaming activities when stressed,” it said. “The Lottery reminds players: knowing your limits is always the best bet.”

For help, call the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 1.800.270.7117.