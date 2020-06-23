MI Legislature to unveil K-12 school plan for the fall

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican-led Michigan legislature will unveil its plan on Tuesday for K-12 schools in the fall.

The chairs of the House and Senate Education Committees will deliver an overview of the plan in front of the Capitol. They say their goal has been to give as much flexibility as possible to students, parents and educators in the coming year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already given schools the green light to open for in-person classes. She said last week that she is confident there will be in-person learning in the fall.

The state will release its rules and recommendations for public and private schools on June 30.

Whitmer’s “Return to School Roadmap” is expected to address health and safety requirements and potential differences between what regions are allowed to do, depending on the COVID-19 in each one.