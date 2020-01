FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, attends an annual rally commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lawmakers are responding to President Donald Trump’s ordered airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Iran’s top general.

The United States killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

As of Friday morning, here are the following Michigan lawmakers who have released statements regarding the targeted killing of Soleimani:

Rep. Justin Amash, I-MI 3rd District

There’s a reason our Constitution grants Congress the power to declare war: Every American may be intimately affected by a violent conflict. Soleimani was evil. But our system demands consent for war from the people, acting through their representatives and senators in Congress. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 3, 2020

Rep. Fred Upton, R-MI 6th District

…I look forward to learning more in briefings when I return to Washington from Michigan next week, but I support the President’s reaction thus far in taking Soleimani out. 🇺🇸 — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) January 3, 2020

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-MI 2nd District

For years Iran has killed American troops and conducted terror operations throughout the Middle East and beyond. The actions taken by the Administration demonstrate that the United States will hold Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, accountable. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) January 3, 2020

Rep. Andy Levin, D-MI 9th District

There is no question that Qasem Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. I feel no sadness at the news of his death. But I have serious concerns about this President’s execution of a potential act of war without authorization of Congress. https://t.co/B2ZLYikIzh — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) January 3, 2020

Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI