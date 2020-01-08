MI lawmakers respond to Iran missile attacks

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. Marines are stationed in Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lawmakers are responding to the rising tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq early Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

It comes after a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, on Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, here are the following Michigan lawmakers who have released statements regarding the Iranian airstrikes:

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI

Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-MI 1st District

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-MI 2nd District

Rep. Justin Amash, I-MI 3rd District

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-MI 5th District

Rep. Fred Upton, R-MI 6th District

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-MI 8th District

Rep. Andy Levin, D-MI 9th District

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-MI 11th District

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-MI 12th District

