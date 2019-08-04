MI lawmakers respond to Dayton, El Paso shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Within the past 24 hours, at least 29 people have been killed and 42 others injured in two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
The El Paso shooting suspect, whom authorities have identified as Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, opened fire inside a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring 26 others Saturday afternoon.
A second shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Dayton, Ohio in front of a popular bar. The gunman, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, shot and killed 9 people and wounded 16 others before he was quickly killed by police.
Michigan lawmakers are among those responding to the two tragedies with calls for action.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been outspoken about her support for stricter gun laws, called gun violence a “public health crisis in our country.”
“…we need to come together and take action to make sure firearms don’t end up in the hands of someone who wants to hurt themselves or others,” the Democratic governor tweeted.
Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan’s 6th Congressional District said in a Twitter thread that “Bipartisan Red Flag laws – with proper due process – need to be enacted to provide law enforcement and mental health authorities the tools to deny weapons capable of such carnage.”
In a tweet, Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District in Flint called for creation of “common sense legislation” for guns, like universal background checks.
In a Facebook post, Rep. Bill Huizenga condemned this weekend’s shooting and said “we need to find out how and why individuals in our society are being radicalized.”