Lansing, Mich. (WOOD) — Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are reacting to the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court, which suggests the court could be poised to overturn the landmark case from 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide.

The opinion, which was published by Politico Monday night, says that a majority of the court is prepared to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, anticipating a decision like this from SCOTUS, filed a lawsuit to overturn Michigan’s anti-abortion law. In a tweet, she wrote, “The Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. To the nearly 2.2 million women in Michigan whose access to abortion hangs in the balance, I promise you this: I will fight like hell to make sure abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible in our state.”

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, wrote, “If tonight’s news is true, Michigan’s 1931 state law banning abortion would snap back into effect, making any abortion illegal in our state… No exceptions.”

Some Republicans are also sounding off on the news.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga weighed in writing, “If reports are true and a majority on the Supreme Court has ruled to rectify Roe, it is the correct decision, and I hope they release the majority opinion as soon as it is finalized.”

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its final ruling in late June or early July. A spokesperson said the court has no comment at this time.