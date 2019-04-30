MI lawmakers OKs delay in teacher evaluation change
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation to delay a key change in Michigan's evaluation system for teachers and school administrators is on the way to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.
The Senate took a final procedural step Tuesday to move the bill forward.
It would halt — at least for a year — a requirement that student growth and assessment data be given greater weight in educators' year-end performance evaluations. Such information now accounts for 25% of an evaluation but is scheduled to rise to 40% this academic year under a 2015 law.
Under the legislation, the change would be delayed until the 2019-20 school year.
Critics have said basing 40% of a teacher's evaluation on standardized testing is flawed.
