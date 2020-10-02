MI politicians react after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lawmakers and officials across Michigan are reacting to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Grand Rapids, tweeted out the following just after 1 a.m. Friday:

“Best wishes to the president and first lady on a full recovery, and for the health and well being of their family, White House staff, and those around them.” Rep. Justin Amash, I-Grand Rapids

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, tweeted the following:

“Such terrible news that @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS have contracted this serious, real and deadly virus. I hope the President and First Lady quickly recover from their COVID-19 diagnosis.” U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint

Peter Meijer, the Republican candidate for the 3rd U.S. District, also shared his thoughts, tweeting the following:

“I wish the President and First Lady strength and health in this moment, but also that our nation as a whole may heal from this vicious pandemic that has taken too many of our neighbors.” Peter Meijer, the Republican candidate for the 3rd U.S. District,

