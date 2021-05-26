MI lawmakers introduce police reform bills

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan state lawmakers are responding to continued calls for justice by introducing a series of bipartisan police reform bills. Bipartisan leaders in the Senate announced the bills Tuesday.

The package of 12 bills focuses primarily on two types of reform: police policy and police accountability.

Similar to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the legislation would restrict the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants. All police agencies would also be required to have a written policy stating officers must intervene when they see a fellow officer using excessive force.

In addition, any officer who uses excessive force resulting in a death could have their license revoked by the state, among other potential penalties.

Another bill would mandate the state to develop an independent agency to investigate all police-involved deaths.

Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, says the bills are “an opportunity for us to unite to protect all Michiganders with proactive measures that will put in place the best practices from law enforcement agencies across our state.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has backed changes that are outlined in the bills, having called for a similar move last June.