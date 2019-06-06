Michigan

MI lawmaker charged with bribery seeks drug treatment

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who was charged in an alleged scheme to trade votes for campaign money says he's seeking treatment for his long-term use of prescription painkillers.

The attorney for Rep. Larry Inman, a Traverse City-area Republican who's facing pressure to resign from office, said Thursday that Inman sought an evaluation and treatment late last week. Christopher Cooke says the opioids were prescribed to Inman after a number of major surgeries in the last several years.

Cooke says Inman and his physicians "will continue to evaluate his ability to effectively serve his constituency as his treatment progresses."

Inman is accused of urging a union to gather campaign contributions from other labor groups to ensure legislators would block repeal of a wage law. He says his text messages have been misinterpreted.

