MI House votes to lift state’s ban against stun guns

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would lift its ban on stun guns under legislation advanced by lawmakers.

The bill would allow the sale, possession and “reasonable use” of a stun device by those 18 and older.

Michigan currently allows law enforcement and people with a concealed pistol license to use a Taser, which is a different type of self-defense device than a stun gun.

The Republican-led Senate will consider the measure next after it cleared the GOP-controlled House on an 84-24 vote Tuesday.

Supporters say the stun gun ban contradicts court rulings. They contend that people may prefer nonlethal forms of protection over guns.