MI House votes to lift state’s ban against stun guns

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT, AP

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state capitol lansing 100818_1539039600476.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would lift its ban on stun guns under legislation advanced by lawmakers.

The bill would allow the sale, possession and “reasonable use” of a stun device by those 18 and older.

Michigan currently allows law enforcement and people with a concealed pistol license to use a Taser, which is a different type of self-defense device than a stun gun.

The Republican-led Senate will consider the measure next after it cleared the GOP-controlled House on an 84-24 vote Tuesday.

Supporters say the stun gun ban contradicts court rulings. They contend that people may prefer nonlethal forms of protection over guns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 