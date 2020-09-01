MI House OKs spending on jobless benefits, flood costs

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers on Tuesday began approving a budget bill that would authorize the federal government’s supplemental $300-a-week unemployment benefit and provide $6 million in state funding for costs related to devastating flooding in the Midland area.

The legislation cleared the House 106-3 and is expected to win final Senate approval Wednesday.

The nearly $2.9 billion spending measure — almost all of it federal dollars — would include the $300 benefit created by President Donald Trump after talks broke down with Congress over a broader coronavirus relief package. The aid could last up to nine weeks, potentially covering from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30.

Also included in the bill is $6 million that would be a match for federal funds to clean up after a dam failure in May led to flooding in Midland and Gladwin counties. The funding would be split among the counties, the village of Sanford and a task force that oversees dams and lakes in the area.

Legislators also allocated $3 million to Detroit to help with chronic flooding there.

