LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House could vote as early as Wednesday to repeal the state’s “right-to-work” laws, according to reports.

Crain’s Detroit Business reports the House Labor Committee will vote on the package of laws during a 9 a.m. hearing then it will move to the Democratic-led House for a vote.

The 9 a.m. House Labor Committee hearing will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Democrats have control of the state House and Senate and the governor’s office for the first in nearly 40 years. One of the major priorities of the Democrats includes the repeal of the state’s “right-to-work” laws.

In 2012, Republicans approved a “right-to-work” law that allowed workers not to pay dues even if they were covered by union contracts, according to the Associated Press.