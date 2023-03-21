LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just like students, public schools are given grades. Some state lawmakers and educators are looking to change that.

It’s part of an accountability system based on a school’s annual performance. It was passed in 2018 by a Republican-led legislature during a lame-duck session.

After advancing from a house committee earlier Tuesday morning, the Democrat-controlled state house voted to repeal it 63-45. It would eliminate the statewide system that assigns an “A-F” letter grade and a ranking to a public school. The bill also puts an end to the annual list of underperforming and failing schools released by the Michigan Department of Education.

Officials said the ranking system for schools only added a layer of confusion, instead of accountability.

“This is one of three accountability systems that are currently being used in some fashion. We would argue, frankly, that this is the least effective. It can be misleading by trying to reduce every single school building to a grade,” Matt Schueller with the Michigan Association for Superintendents and Administrators said.

The Michigan Department of Education said the grading system was not negotiated with those who need to use it, like parents, educators and other stakeholders.