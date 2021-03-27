MI GOP chair apologizes for calling top Democratic women ‘witches’

This August, 2020 photo, shows Ron Weiser, left, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, and Ronna Romney McDaniel, National Republican Committee chairwoman. Michigan Republicans, once the national model for the party’s mainstream, have lurched sharply rightward in the past decade. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — Several days after calling Michigan’s governor and two other top Democratic elected women “witches,” Michigan’s GOP chairman has apologized for his comments.

Ron Weiser made the comments in a local Republican meeting on Thursday, as first reported by The Detroit News, referring to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

On Saturday, he issued an apology to those he offended.

“In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included,” he said in a statement released by the Michigan GOP. “I fell short of that the other night. “

“I apologize to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders. I have never advocated for violence and never will. While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward.”