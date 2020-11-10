MI gets grant to help those unemployed due to pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan says it has received a multimillion-dollar grant from the federal government to help those who are unemployed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity was awarded a $3.33 million Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to the state, around 30 percent of the funds will employ temporary workers to help with COVID-19 contact tracing and other jobs related to the state’s coronavirus response effort. It will also fund reemployment services, which include career counseling and training, for those whose jobs have been permanently eliminated as well as go to technology upgrades of LEO’s reemployment services.

More information can be found on the state’s workforce development website.