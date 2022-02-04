MI fire deaths up 144% in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Just over a month into the new year, and the state is not doing well when it comes to preventing fire deaths.

The state fire marshal’s office said fire deaths were up 144% in the first 34 days of 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021. That’s 22 deaths form 18 fires in real numbers.

Local firefighters said the public needs to pay attention to those figures.

“They get a little lax. They think ‘it can’t happen to me.’ It absolutely can happen to you,” said Grand Rapids Fire Department Lieutenant William Smith.

“Winter fires are significant, and we typically have a rise in fires, but the fire deaths we’ve recognized in comparison to last year, we’re concerned with those numbers,” Smith said.

More fires occur in the evening in the living room or a bedroom. Smoking materials left to burn, food left on the stove and heating devices, especially space heaters, are the top 3 causes to those fires.

“We do know that space heaters are sometimes used not the way they’re supposed to be used. You have to keep a 3-foot clearance on all of those appliances. And unfortunately, some people don’t pay attention to those safety rules,” said Smith.

Make sure your appliances are not overloading your electrical system. A working smoke detector is the best way to avoid tragedy.

Local fire department, the state and organizations like the American Red Cross have more fire prevention information.

If you still have question, the answers are as close as your neighborhood fire house.

“At any point, when you see a firefighter and you have a question, ask. We are educators,” said Smith. “We’re happy to share our experiences and try to keep our citizens safe.”