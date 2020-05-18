MI family seeks medical help to save life of 26-year-old Crohn’s patient

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan family is desperately seeking surgeons who specialize in colorectal and gastrointestinal conditions to help a woman with severe Crohn’s Disease.

Alexis Sackash, 26, of Shelby Township northeast of Warren, has been hospitalized at Henry Ford Macomb since May 1. Her family says she needs ileostomy surgery in order to survive the disease.

The procedure creates a hole on the surface of the stomach, which allows stool to exit the body. The surgery attaches the end of the small intestine, or ileum, to the inside of the abdominal wall.

According to the family, doctors at Henry Ford believe the surgery is too high-risk to proceed.

That’s why they’re reaching out to colorectal and GI surgeons and specialists in West Michigan and around the state, hoping to find one who will review the case and perhaps come to a different conclusion.

“The team of doctors and medical staff at Henry Ford Macomb caring for her have been wonderful and we owe them so many thanks. We are just searching for any possible way that could help her,” said Alexis’ sister, Courtney Sackash.

“Alexis is the strongest person I know; she is a fighter. She told me she is going to walk out of here and I have no doubt in my mind that she will. While she fights for her life in the hospital, we are going to do the same for her in any way that we can.”

Alexis is a big fan of Red Wings hockey, concerts, animals of all kinds, and taking trips with her family, especially to Turks and Caicos and Traverse City.

Medical professionals seeking to review her records can contact the family by calling 586.243.8317 or by emailing HelpHealAlexis@gmail.com.