MI educational services to receive millions in federal funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal CARES Act will help cover the cost of distance learning as most children in the U.S. spend the rest of the semester at home.

Michigan schools will receive $89 million dollars in federal funding to help K-12 schools, colleges and universities hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. ​​

Affected schools will get this funding to continue to provide educational services through the pandemic. Funding may also be used to provide emergency grants to schools, colleges and other educational organizations. ​​

“It’s never been more important to ensure every Michigan student has access to a high-quality education, and this funding will help our continued efforts to provide remote and other critical educational services to all students in every corner of our state during the ongoing pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “In the weeks ahead, I will identify strategies that ensure this federal funding provides much-needed support to our schools hit hardest during this unprecedented crisis.” ​​

Here’s what some local school districts are doing already:​

Grandville has already started remote learning Monday. ​

has already started remote learning Monday. ​ Grand Rapids Public Schools prepping for remote learning which begins April 27. ​

prepping for remote learning which begins April 27. ​ Grand Haven Public Schools have prepared at-home learning packets for their students. ​​

The governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which is part of the federal CARES Act, is administered by the U.S. Department of Education. ​​

The Department of Education says the application process was streamlined in order to get the funds to the states as quickly as possible. ​