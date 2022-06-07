GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Education is hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday to fill several positions, including teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, secretaries and administrators.

Tuesday’s virtual Education Workforce Job Fair will have two sessions — a morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Job seekers will need to register online for either the morning or afternoon session. Registration is free.

The virtual fair will be using the Brazen platform, which MDE notes work best with Google Chrome. So it’s advised that job seekers download the latest version of Chrome and log on to Brazen to upload a resume and complete a profile beforehand.

More information about the virtual Education Workforce Job Fair can be found on MDE’s website.