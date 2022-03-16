LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Democratic lawmakers from the State House introduced a series of bills on Wednesday that they say would protect your right to vote.

The series of nine bills is the latest in a number of voting bills introduced by both parties since the 2020 election.

When asked whether she believed the Republican majority might take up some of the bills, Kalamazoo Representative Julie Rogers sounded optimistic.

“I think it’s possible,” she said. “I think that most of things we introduced are common sense.”

Rogers hopes her bill that would allow you to fill out an absentee ballot request on the Secretary of State’s website and eight others might get some consideration.

Among other proposals, one bill would require polls be open for nine days prior to an election for early voting. Another prohibits guns within a hundred feet of polling places and prohibits signature-gatherers making intentionally misleading statements to get someone to sign a petition.

Rogers said, “We are taking that next step to ensure that it is easy and safe to vote.”

Republicans have voting bills of their own already making their way through the legislature, though it is unlikely the Governor would sign them if they reached her desk.