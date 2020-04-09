MI continues hotline to support sexual abuse survivors

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — While the COVID-19 pandemic in ongoing, the state continues to offer resources to help sexual assault survivors.

Michigan’s sexual assault hotline, 855.864.2374, is available 24/7 to offer free and confidential help for survivors and their loved ones.

People can also text 866.238.1454 for counseling support.

Sexual assault is broadly defined as any unwanted sexual contact.

The statistics are staggering when it comes to those already impacted by sexual assault and the likelihood of the numbers to come. It’s imperative that we stay educated and devoted to this cause as it’s sadly not an uncommon occurrence in Michigan or globally. pic.twitter.com/2GGDhjYPtG — Michigan Attorney General (@MIAttyGen) April 9, 2020

“The impact of sexual assault can have lifetime effects for survivors and their families,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. “In April, we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the need for continued education to better serve survivors and hold their offenders accountable. It is a month dedicated to standing with survivors of sexual assault honoring and amplifying their voices while providing education on the dynamics and realities of this crime.”