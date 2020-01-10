MI confirms 2 children have died from flu

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say children in Shiawassee and Wayne counties have died after getting the flu.

These are the first two influenza-associated pediatric deaths of the 2019-2020 flu season in the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials say 32 children in the nation have died after being infected with the flu this season.

Last year, four children died in Michigan due to flu-related complications. Nationally, 136 children’s deaths were flu-related last year, officials say.

The state health department says there has been widespread flu activity the past few weeks, with the majority being infected with the Influenza B virus.

Health officials recommend everyone 6 months or older get a flu vaccine. MDHHS says it’s especially important for those at an increased risk for flu complications, including children, adults 65 or older and pregnant women.

More information about flu activity in the state can be found online.