LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Board of State Canvassers will meet Wednesday to discuss a petition that would make abortion rights part of the Michigan Constitution.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Organizers for Reproductive Freedom for All submitted more than 750,000 signatures on that abortion rights ballot initiative. However, the proposal is being challenged by Citizens to Support MI Woman and Children argues that petitioners removed spaces from the text approved by the Bureau of Elections.

The Bureau of Elections verified that the ballot initiative petition contained enough valid signatures and recommended that the Board of State Canvassers approve the measure. However, the board does not always follow the bureau’s recommendations.

If the board — composed of two republicans and two democrats — deadlocks on the petition, the issue would head to the courts.